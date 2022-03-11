This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The Houston Celebration for Life committee — which annually hosts events following graduation and prom for Houston High School students — is seeking donations for this year’s events.

Some of the post-graduation activities provided in the past have been laser tag, go-carts, volleyball, basketball, swimming, games, bowling, movies, inflatable obstacle courses, roller-skating, theme parties as well as provide food for all the all-night supervised lock-in event.

Transportation also is provided to and from activities, and prizes awarded.

Prom is April 2 and graduation is in May.

The events costs thousands of dollars. Businesses and individuals can assist by donating money or providing prizes. The group’s mailing address is P.O. Box 275, Houston, Mo., 65483.

Officers are Missy Gayer, president; Jessica Dzurick, vice president; Alison Reed, secretary-treasurer; and Dr. Justin Copley, high school principal.