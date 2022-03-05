About $5,000 is still needed for a monument that will memorialize Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop G troopers who have fallen in the line of duty.

The effort is being headed up by the Troop G Missouri Association of State Troopers Emergency Relief Society (MASTERS).

Tax-deductible donations may be sent to: Community Foundation of the Ozarks, 1378 Bill Virdon Blvd., West Plains, Mo. 65775. Credit card donations may be made at the Community Foundation of the Ozarks website at cfozarks.org/troopg.