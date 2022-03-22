Gary Ronald Sirdoreus, 75, passed from this life to his eternal home on Jan. 3, 2022, at Orange Park Hospice Center, Orange Park, Fla., after a six-month battle with cancer. Gary was born Nov. 13, 1946 in Mountain Grove, Mo., and grew up in Houston, Mo. He attended college in Flat River, Mo. Gary retired from the Navy after 29 years in Special Intelligence. He then worked several years at Ace Hardware in Keystone Heights, Fla., where they lived after Navy retirement.

Gary loved his family and enjoyed fishing and boating with friends. He and Lou visited many sights when on tours in the Navy. He enjoyed watching sports and car racing on TV. Gary always had a helping hand for his neighbors and senior citizens. He was a terrific cook; and his special cold slaw salad was a favorite to many. He was often asked, “Is your special cold slaw salad on the menu?”

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Arvel and Mearl Sirdoreus of Houston, Mo.; and first wife, Mary (Fletcher) Sirdoreus.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Louise (Dillmon) Sirdoreus of Keystone Heights, Fla.; two daughters, Pam Sirdoreus of Farmington, Mo., and Patricia (Sirdoreus) Jones (husband David) of Farmington, Mo.; stepson Bill Marcum (wife Teresa) of Tiboux, La.; stepdaughter Sherie Busby (husband Joe) of Keystone Heights, Fla.; adopted daughter, Kimberly Waugh (husband Casey) of Land of Lake, Fla.; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Charlotte Barstead (husband Ken) of Springfield, Mo., and Kathy Odle (husband Don) of Houston, Mo., and a brother, Dwane Sirdoreus (wife Val) of Bucyrus, Mo. Gary also leaves behind additional family members and friends. Gary’s fervent wish was that others join him in glory through a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, Gary’s Lord and Savior.

A celebration of life memorial for Gary will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Houston First Christian Church, Houston, Mo.

A second celebration of life memorial will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Seminole Baptist Temple, Springfield, Mo.

Memorial donations can be made to Gideon Bible Association.

“So we do not lose heart. Though the outer self is wasting away, our inner self is being renewed day by day. For this light momentary affliction is preparing for us an eternal weight of glory beyond all comparison”…. 2 Corinthians 4: 16-18

