George Alexander Warnock, 81, of Cabool, Mo., formerly of Rapid City, Mich., passed away, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at the home of his granddaughter in Covington, La.

George was born to the late George R. and Gertrude M. (Miller) Warnock on March 5, 1940, in Pontiac, Mich. George married Joyce Ann Clifton on June 11, 1960, in Rapid City, Mich. She preceded him in death on April 3, 2021. George was employed by Clearwater Construction for many years. He was the pastor of Chain-o-Lakes Baptist Church in Rapid City, Mich., before moving to the U.P. working in equalization for the State of Michigan until his retirement in 2006.

George was an avid hunter and fisherman enjoying many trips with family and friends throughout his lifetime.

George is survived by his daughter Cynthia (Douglas) Cooper of Midland, Mich., and his son Darrell (Stephanie) Warnock of Hammond, La. He is survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Breanne Cooper (Craig King); Zachary Cooper, father of great-granddaughter, Zoe (mother, Emily Cooper); Charity (Dane) Humphries parents of great-grandsons, Wyatt and Wesson; Janelle Cooper; Corporal Booth M. Warnock with 3d Marine Expeditionary Force 3d Marine Logistic Group 9th Engineer Support Battalion Okinawa, Japan, Brodie, Keegan, Cayden, Isabella and Tavon Warnock.

He is also survived by brothers Robert Warnock and Bruce (Patricia) Warnock, sister Nancy Hardenburg, sister-in-law Betty (Robert) DeVol and several nieces and nephews.

George was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws Darrell and Mary Jane (Guy) Clifton, grandson Garrett Warnock and nephew Abe DeVol. Viewing for family and friends will be Friday, March 4, 2022, at Kalkaska Funeral Home. A burial service will be held at a later date. Memorial Contributions may be directed to the Vietnam Veterans of America (Michigan Chapter), VVA Michigan State Council VSO, 24 Eldredge St., Battle Creek, Mich. 49037-2014. Please visit www.kalkaskafuneralhome.com to share a memory for the family on George’s tribute page. Arrangements have been entrusted to Kalkaska Funeral Home.

