Houston High School’s prom is Saturday. Activities are at The Exchange at Camdenton.

Food is served at 8 p.m. Junior class President Andy Durham will greet attendees, and a response will be received by Devon Sawyer, senior class president.

Coronation of Pineymo queen and king occurs at 8:30 p.m., which is followed by dancing. Post-prom activities also are planned. Some students may depart early via bus back to Houston.