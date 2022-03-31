In the squad’s best offensive showing of the 2022 season, the Houston High School softball team won 12-6 Tuesday at Cabool.

The Lady Tigers scored in 6 of the 7 innings in the contest, banging out 16 hits and recording 10 RBIS in the process.

Senior Hannah Dzurick led Houston’s offense, going 4-for-4 with a triple, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs and 2 runs scored. Dzurick also started the game in the pitcher’s circle and gave up 5 earned runs and 5 hits in 4 innings of work, while striking out 2 and walking 3.

Sophomore Kelsey Pritchett pitched the last 3 innings, allowing only 2 hits and no earned runs while fanning 6 and not issuing a free pass.

Lady Tigers senior third baseman Mali Brookshire went 3-for-4 at the plate, smacking 2 doubles, driving in a run and scoring 2, while Pritchett went 2-for-4 with a triple, 2 RBIs and a run scored.

Junior Athena Waller went the distance in the pitcher’s circle for Cabool, allowing 11 earned runs on 16 hits while fanning 3 and walking 2.

The contest wasn’t originally on the schedule and doesn’t count in South Central Association conference standings. The two teams agreed to play after Dora backed out of a scheduled game at Houston.

The Lady Tigers (3-1) travel Friday to Summersville and return to Carter Field Tuesday (April 5) for a matchup with Mansfield.