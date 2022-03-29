The Houston Middle School softball team got the 2022 season under way by defeating Eminence 33-6 Monday at Carter Field in Houston.

The Lady Tigers banged out 12 hits and stole 12 bases in the run-rule-shortened 3-inning contest, while also benefiting from 16 walks and 14 errors.

Natalie Clinton had a big day at the plate for Houston, going 3-for-3 with a home run, 4 RBIs and 4 runs scored. Kynlee Weaver also had 3 hits in 3 at-bats for the Lady Tigers, with a homer, 2 walks and 4 runs, while Ashley Gilbert went 2-for-2 with a walk, a hard-hit triple, an RBI and 2 runs.

Annabelle Westbrook also smacked a home run, while going 1-for-4 with a walk, 4 RBIs and 4 runs.

Two Houston pitchers combined for a no-hitter. Katy Evans pitched the first and second innings and struck out 7 while allowing only 1 earned run, while Clinton worked the third frame.

After Eminence scored a run in the top of the first inning, the Lady Tigers racked up 15 in the bottom of the frame. Houston added 10 more in the second inning and another 8 in the third.

The Lady Tigers travel to Summersville on Tuesday of this week and play next Tuesday (April 5) at Mansfield.