Texas County Memorial Hospital Hospice of Care will provide training for new Hospice of Care volunteers on Thursday, April 28.

The training session is from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the Hospice of Care office at 1422 S. Sam Houston Blvd. in Houston.

Hospice of Care depends on volunteers to meet the needs of terminally ill patients and their families. Volunteers provide direct services to patients as well as indirect services that support Hospice of Care staff with daily operations.

Sara McDaniel, a licensed clinical social worker with Hospice of Care, is the volunteer coordinator for the group. Anyone with questions about the training can contact McDaniel at 417-967-1279.

Hospice of Care is a non-profit organization that offers care for the terminally ill. It assists in providing hospice care, supplies and equipment for patients and their families in Texas County and surrounding areas.