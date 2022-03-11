An 83-year-old man died Friday from injuries sustained in a car crash north of Houston earlier in the day, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Tpr. Marty Wiseman of the patrol said Hermann J. Richter of Mountain Home, Ark., was driving a northbound 2005 GMC Envoy that traveled off the right side of U.S. 63 about six miles north of Houston. The driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to travel down a steep embankment, ejecting him. He was taken to Texas County Memorial Hospital, where he died.

The vehicle was totaled. Richter was not wearing a seat belt.

Assisting at the scene were the Houston Rural Fire Department and Texas County Sheriff’s Department.

It was Troop G’s sixth fatality for 2022, compared to eight at the same time in 2021.