A Houston man faces a pair of felony charges after allegedly pulling a knife on a boy in an incident on Tuesday.

Eric J. Buell, 38, of 1435 Thomasville Road in Houston, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon – exhibiting (a class E felony) and armed criminal action (an unclassified felony).

According to a Houston Police Department officer’s report, two officers were dispatched at about 10:20 p.m. regarding an argument at the Thomasville Apartments. Upon arrival, an officer made contact with Buell, who said he was leaving because he had been in a dispute with his girlfriend.

While speaking with Buell, the officer reportedly observed three knives in a pocket on his right leg.

The officer then spoke with a juvenile boy at the scene who said he had heard a arguing in an adjacent apartment and then observed Buell involved in a dispute with people in the apartment and a man in a vehicle.

The boy reportedly told the officer he advised Buell to leave, but Buell then pulled out a knife with an 8-inch silver blade and pointed it at him and told him to shut up.

The officer reported that Buell has a history of illegally using weapons and an extensive history of domestic violence, with over 20 calls for service dating back to 2019.

“Buell is a continued danger to the community, recklessly posing harm to anyone in the area at the time of his actions,” the officer reported. “Buell has no regard for the safety or security of the community.”

Buell is held in the Texas County Jail with a bond set at $350,000.