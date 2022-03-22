Houston native Brad Dixon has joined the senior leadership team at Central Methodist University, Fayette, as the new vice president for student life.

Brad Dixon

Dixon graduated from Houston High School in 2002, and earned his bachelor’s degree in 2007. His promotion was one of four big pieces to an administrative restructuring announced recently by President Roger Drake.

In addition to Dixon’s promotion, longtime basketball coach Jeff Sherman became the new athletics director. Sherman’s son and assistant coach, Matt Sherman, will take over as head coach of the Eagles. In addition, athletics will now report to Dr. Joe Parisi, vice president for enrollment management.

President Roger Drake was quick to praise Dixon and the other leaders.

“We have a great depth of leadership here to take us into the future,” Drake said. “I’m looking forward to what’s next.”

Dixon served previously as Central’s dean of students and associate dean. He was hired at Central in 2015.

Dixon and his wife, Natalie, also a CMU graduate, are the parents of two children, Hayden and Henley. Dixon’s parents, Joe and Janet Dixon, live at Success.