The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Elizabeth S. Barnes, 32, of 777 W. Highway 17, Apt. 7, in Houston, was issued a citation for driving while intoxicated on March 8.

An officer wrote the ticket after being contacted by a counselor with Community Counseling Services in Houston who said Barnes had shown up for an appointment smelling of alcohol and acting intoxicated. A breath sample reported confirmed intoxication.

Barnes was taken to the Texas County Jail.

•Ernest Hutsell, 53, of 1294 John St. in Houston, was issued a citation on March 10 for allowing an animal to run at large.

•Christina Klein, 33, of 211 S. Grand Ave., Apt. 106, in Houston, was cited for private peace disturbance on Feb. 18.

An officer was dispatched to the Piney Inn Apartments at about 7:50 p.m. regarding a report of a verbal dispute.

The officer made contact with a 36-year-old man there who said he had been yelled at by Klein. The officer made contact with Klein, and she said she had been in an argument with the man because she was in the apartment and intended to move in, but he told her that would be a violation of the current tenant’s lease.

•An officer was dispatched March 11 regarding a report of a dirt bike and trailer stolen from a Cherokee Circle residence.

Investigation is ongoing.