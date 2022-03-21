The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Jacob N. Dillon, 22, of 320 Cherry St. in Houston, was issued citations for stealing under $750 and failure to obey after allegedly shoplifting at the Corner Express Shell station on March 20.

•At about 3:20 a.m. March 20, a 51-year-old Houston woman called 911 to report she had been assaulted by a man at the Office Bar on Grand Avenue.

The woman told an investigating officer the man had placed his arm around her neck during an argument. The officer spoke with the man and he said the woman had slapped him in the face and pushed him, but he had not put his arm around her neck.

The officer did observed contusions on the woman’s neck, and after further investigation, the man was cited for fourth-degree assault.

Lynden A. Dodson, 59, of 116 N. Second St. in Houston, was taken to the Texas County Jail.

•Raelynn L. Hoehne, 36, of 11007 Highway 17 at Success, was issued a citation for driving while intoxicated – drugs on March 15.