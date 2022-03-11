Members of the Houston board of education handled several personnel matters during a meeting Tuesday night.

The board:

•Accepted the resignations of Mackenzie Atterberry, elementary teacher, at the end of the current school year; Shelby Hosack, paraprofessional, effective March 11; Chelsea Newsome, middle school math teacher, at the end of the school year; and Elizabeth Overy, food service, effective March 17.

•Hired Brenley Stearns, speech language pathologist, Exceptional Child Cooperative, for the 2022-’23 school year; Carman Scholz, middle school and high school special education teacher for 2022-’23; April McKinney, middle school and high school special education teacher for 2022-’23; Emma Dixson, high school science teacher, for 2022-’23; and Micah Lee, middle school math teacher, 2022-’23.

•Reviewed certified staff evaluations with administrators and extended contracts.

•Extended the contracts of administrators: Stacy Fletcher, special ed process coordinator, through 2023-2024; Stephanie Barbagiovanni, curriculum director, through 2023-2024; and Jennifer Johnson, Exceptional Child Cooperative, through 2023-2024.