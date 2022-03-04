Imogene Opal Murphy, 86, passed away March 2, 2022, in Sebring, Fla.

She was born Nov. 17, 1935, just west of Success, Mo., to Martin and Opal Williams as the youngest of four sisters. Ruth, Geraldine and Zella preceded her in death. She married Vernon Earl Murphy in 1952 in McKittrick, Calif., and they had three children, Vernon “Butch,” Mike and Theresa. Her daughter preceded her in death in 1964.

She was active in the healthcare field working at Texas County Memorial Hospital in OB, the emergency room and physical therapy; finishing her career at the office of Joe Abel Wall, M.D. After her retirement, she attended cosmetology school and applied her skills in Houston, Mo., where she and her husband had lived since 1962.

After retirement in 1989, the Murphys became winter visitors to Florida where they enjoyed golf and walking and after her husband’s death in 1991, she moved to Florida where she lived at Sunny Pines Mobile Park and later moving to Crystal Lake in Avon Park. Her last days were spent at the Palms of Sebring Assisted Living Facility where she and her friend George Thompson enjoyed each other’s company.

Jean is survived by her sons, Vernon Murphy Jr., of Sebring, Fla., and Mike Murphy, of Salem, Mo.; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Services are 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home with Brian Ingalls officiating. Burial is in Boone Creek Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.