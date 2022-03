Jane E. Logsdon, 95, passed away March 5, 2022, at her Tyrone residence.

Mrs. Logsdon was born in Peoria, Ill., and worked as a librarian.

She is survived by her son, Jerry Logsdon, Elk Creek.

No services are planned.

Local arrangements were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Send an online condolence at evansfh.com