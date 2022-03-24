Janie Davis, 49, the daughter of Ronnie and Glenda Goodall Davis, was born June 14, 1972, at Skaggs Community Hospital in Branson, Mo., and passed away at her home in Hartshorn, Mo. on March 23, 2022.

She was married to Linus Lee Newby on Sept. 27, 1992, at Alley Spring. They had two children, Sarah Preston and Katie Rose.

Mrs. Newby was saved as a young adult at Fundamental Bible Baptist Church.

At a young age, she was breaking horses and mules. She enjoyed riding mules with her dad and was also known as “Hank,” “Hanky” or “Henry Dog” to some of the family. She was a great cook who loved finding and trying new recipes. She had a great collection of cookbooks.

Mrs. Newby had a Green Thumb and spent a lot of time in her flower beds and garden. She was a lover of the outdoors. She enjoyed riding the motorcycles and four-wheelers, going to yard sales and enjoyed watching movies. Her greatest joy was her family.

Preceding Mrs. Newby in death were her father, Ronnie Davis; grandmother, Dorothy Goodall; and a special friend, Marjorie Huffman.

Surviving is her husband, Linny and daughter Katie of the home; daughter Sarah Newby of Summersville, Mo.; two grandchildren; mother Glenda Davis of Reeds Spring, Mo.; sisters Ronda Hester of Greenfield, Mo., Rebecca Smith of Winterset, Iowa; and Janice Merritt of Reeds Spring, Mo; and other relatives.

Funeral services are noon Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Valley Center Baptist Church in Hartshorn with Pastors Terry Robertson and Brandon Brawley officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until service time at the church on Saturday. Interment will follow in the Valley Center Cemetery. Services are under the care of Bradford Funeral Home and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net