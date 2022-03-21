Joyce J. Sponsler, 88, 800-3, Kings Mead Circle, Nixa, Mo., departed this life on March 16, 2022, at Cox Medical Center, Springfield, Mo. She was born Sept. 7, 1933, to Floyd and Eva (Montgomery) Roberts in Elk Creek, Mo.

Joyce lived a great life, filled with the love for and of her many friends. She had a great faith in God the father. Joyce insisted on living at a place where she could watch the sunrise while doing her daily devotional and having her visit with Jesus. She always said she wanted to do everything in her life “God’s Way.”

Her mother, Eva, insisted she study Home Economics while at SMS College, but her varied interests lay elsewhere. She was active campaigning with her first husband Bill. Joyce was a REALTOR then appraiser. During the first statewide reappraisal, she personally visited every single parcel of property in Texas County. Joyce retired from the Missouri Highway Department where she was the first female Right of Way Negotiator.

Joyce married Bill Sponsler on June 6, 1954. They were devoted to one another for 29 years before Bill’s death July 19, 1983. Together they had two sons, Mark, and Kirk.

She found love again after moving to West Plains while working for MoDOT. Joyce married Alvan Squires and lived there with him until his death. She was very active, with Alvan, at the United Methodist Church in West Plains.

She later moved first to Springfield then to her last and favorite home at the Villas at Wicklow in Nixa. She made many friends there whom she loved and loved her. Joyce had a passion for Mahjong and played each and every week. She played every Monday, for 15 years, with her Mahjong “girls.”

Survivors include her sons, Mark, and Kirk. Her grandchildren Billy Don, Shannon, Paul, and Cory; four great-grandchildren, Colton, Jena, Blake, and Jaxon.

Her ashes will be inurned next to her husband, Bill. Family will be having a Graveside Memorial Service at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Bado Cemetery (located 15 miles north of Cabool on M Highway) with the Rev. Mark Mildren officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Villas at Wicklow Clubhouse, 800 E. Kings Mead Circle, Nixa at 2 p.m. April 9.

Memorial contributions to Eden Village, 2801 E. Division, Springfield, Mo., 65803 are requested in lieu of flowers. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

