Julie Ann (Dahm) Rippinger, age 59, passed away March 19, 2022, at Rolla Health Care and Rehab, Rolla, Mo. Julie was born May 25, 1962, in Aurora, Ill., to Donald Paul and Constance Jean (Hansen) Dahm.

She graduated from Oswego Community High School in Oswego, Ill., in 1980. She attended college at the Bradley University in Peoria, Ill., and graduated with her bachelor’s degree in Nutritional Science in 1985.

Julie is preceded in death by her mother, Constance Dahm. She is survived by her children, Caleb Rippinger, Chris Rippinger and Laura Rippinger; seven grandchildren, Lanie, Gage, Justin, Jeremy, Josh, Jaydin, and Ariana; her father, Donald Dahm; and five siblings, Laurie Hieser, Debbie (Mark) Michelini, Joe (Karen) Dahm, Mary (Jeff) Garbleman and Amy (Michael) Worrell; and numerous nieces, and nephews.

Julie worked in the children/education Department of Social Services, Missouri S&T (UMR at the time), and as a teacher’s aide for Bunker R3, and the Greentree Learning Center.

She enjoyed walking, gardening, spending time with her boys and family, her grandkids, fishing, and a good puzzle, where she was ready for the challenge. Julie also loved bird watching, especially hummingbirds, and cardinals.

Julie was a beloved Mom, Grandma, Sister and Daughter, and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com. Donations, in lieu of flowers may be made to Three Rivers Hospice, Alzheimer’s Association or the Epilepsy Foundation in her memory.

The family will be having a Celebration of her Life, in the summer. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.

PAID