Kenneth Joseph Dailing, was born Nov. 6, 1937, in Centralia, Mo. He passed away March 3, 2022, at age 84.

He was born to Charles William Dailing and Georgia (Henneberry) Dailing.

He was married to Mary Ann (English) on Feb. 12, 1964. To this marriage four children were born, Shane Dailing, Erik Dailing, Payton Dailing and Carrie Dailing.

He grew up in Missouri and Oklahoma. Kenneth graduated at age 14 from eighth grade as the Valedictorian in a class of two people. He worked in construction. He took his family and visited national parks, caves and he had a passion for history. He loved going fishing with his sons.

His second marriage was to Florence Vander Stelt Beals on May 12, 1995.

He enjoyed collecting marked bricks and going to brick swaps all over the USA.

Kenneth and Florence raised a grandson, Randuel Dailing, with lots of help from Shane Dailing.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Bob Dailing, Delbert Dailing and Gerald Dailing; a sister, Geraldine Prince; and one son, Frederick Lane Dailing.

He is survived by his wife, Florence Dailing; sons, Shane Dailing, Erik Dailing and Payton Dailing; one daughter, Carrie Dailing; five grandchildren, Kyle Williams, Randuel Dailing, Debra Dailing, Joseph Dailing, Tanner Dailing; great-grandchildren, Tucker Williams, Paisley Burris and Carson Dailing; stepchildren, Steven Beals, Gregory Beals, Mark Beals, Harley Beals and Claudia (Beals) Flagg; many step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services are 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, in the Evans Funeral Home.

Pastor Ted Moore will officiate with burial in the Sunset Lane Cemetery. Pallbearers are Shane Dailing, Randuel Dailing, Lucas Dailing and Kyle Williams. Services are under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Online condolences may be made to www.evansfh.com

PAID