Lloyd Dale Bennett, went to see his Lord and Savior on March 29, 2022, at the age of 87. He was born Dec. 14, 1934, in Solo, Mo., to Homer C. and Hazel Mae (Roberts) Bennett.

He graduated from Houston High School in 1954. Upon graduating, he went to work at Brown Shoe Company as a foreman for 28 years. Then he went into construction work in the West Plains area until his retirement.

Dale’s passion was singing and playing piano or keyboard. He also loved fishing, camping, gardening, woodworking and selling his treasures at craft shows. He loved serving the Lord and was a great Christian man.

Dale married Beverly Dotson on Aug. 1, 2014, in Cabool, and would have celebrated their eighth anniversary in August.

Dale is survived by his wife, Beverly Bennett of Cabool, Mo.; his daughter, Tinya Bennett Adkison of Cabool, Mo.; a sister, Kay Miller of Houston, Mo.; five grandchildren, Jewelia, Craig, Brian, Chad and Jonathan; eight great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and three step grandchildren, Sabrina, Rae Ann and Tanya.

He is preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Jane; son, Bobby Dale; sister, Juanita Moore; and brother, Homer Lee Bennett.

Services for Dale are 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Providence Church, with Dennis Adkison officiating. Burial is in New Hope Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Dale’s name may be made to Providence Church. Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

