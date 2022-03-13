At about 6 p.m. Wednesday officers with the Houston Police Department served a search warrant at 1403 Cherokee Circle, and a man and woman who live there each face multiple felony charges as a result.

Michael W. Watts, 46, is charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm and keeping or maintaining a public nuisance (all felonies), while Stacey Herman, 42, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon and keeping or maintaining a public nuisance (also all felonies).

A Houston officer reported that during the process, Watts admitted to selling methamphetamine for profit, and Herman acknowledged knowing Watts was distributing narcotics.

The officer reported that the search yielded more than 30 items of drug paraphernalia, along with an undisclosed amount of meth and some marijuana wax.

Also found was a .22 caliber rifle and some ammunition that were illegally present, because Watts has prior felony convictions for burglary, distribution of a controlled substance and manufacturing an assault weapon, according to a report.

Watts and Herman were both arrested and taken to the Texas County Jail. Watts has a bond set at $250,000 and Herman’s bond is $150,000. On March 10, Texas County Prosecutor Parke Stevens Jr. filed paperwork seeking to have Watts’ bond revoked in an August 2021 case that involves drug and traffic charges.