Martin Fitzgerald Crisp, 58, was born Feb. 25, 1964, to Georgie Crisp Jr. and Carol Hurley Crisp in Cabool, Mo. He passed away March 14, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital, Springfield, Mo.

He grew up in Mountain Grove, Mo., and graduated from Mountain Grove High School in 1982.

Martin entered the U.S. Marine Corps July 1, 1982, and was honorably discharged June 30, 1988, as a LCPL. He received the Good Conduct Medal, a Sea Service Deployment Ribbon w/1*, a Navy Unit Citation and a Rifle Expert Badge.

Martin was a “jack of all trades” and a master of many. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, lawn work and tinkering on cars.

He was preceded in death by his father, Georgie; and his grandparents, George and Nora Crisp and Bert and Lillian Hurley.

Martin is survived by his mother, Carol Crisp of Mountain Grove, Mo.; two sons, Martin and Lee Crisp of Van Buren, Mo.; a daughter, Amber Crisp of Mountain Grove, Mo.; three grandchildren; two brothers, Mark Crisp of Houston, Mo., and Matt Crisp of Houston, Mo.; and a sister, Loretta Parks of Springfield, Mo.

His family held a private memorial graveside with full military honors at Manes Cemetery. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.