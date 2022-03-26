Maryann Veronica (Mikulski) Bates, age 72, was born Jan. 3, 1950, in Chicago, Ill., to Charles and Tessie (Wackonis) Mikulski. She passed away March 22, 2022, in Rolla, Mo.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Tess Mikulski; her husband, Wayne H. Bates; and a brother, Ronald Mikulski.

Maryann is survived by her stepchildren, Stephen (Tracy) Bates, Patricia (Don) Gilbreath, Denise Busse and Nicky Cohan; a niece, Linda; and a nephew, Jeffrey.

She married Wayne H. Bates Sept. 2, 1989, in Chicago, Ill. They made their home in Licking, Mo., for many years.

Maryann worked as a salesclerk and an office secretary temporary worker at various locations.

Maryann enjoyed gardening, canning fruits, salsa, and pickles, and playing cards. She liked traveling, especially the train ride she took through the Canadian Rockies with Wayne, and a cruise to Alaska after he passed away.

She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com. Memorials may be made to Ellis Prairie Cemetery in lieu of flowers.

Services are 11 a.m. Monday, March 28, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home with Todd Richardson officiating. Burial is in Ellis Prairie Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were Austin Diedrich, Anthony Sawyer, Christy Sawyer, Jesse Wilson, Mickey Wilson and Bob Bates.

