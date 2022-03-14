McDonald’s restaurants across the region will celebrate area nurses in a big way this spring with the launch of the first-annual McDonald’s Outstanding Nurse Awards.

Community members can nominate outstanding nurses in participating communities. The award will honor nurses who exhibit the ultimate dedication to their patients and go above and beyond to ensure our community is taken care of in most challenging times. Nominations will be accepted online through April 4 at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/mcdnurseaward

Ten nominees will be selected as 2022 McDonald’s Outstanding Nurses and will receive a $200 gift card on behalf of their local McDonald’s restaurant.

“Our local nurses have been through so much the past two years especially battling COVID-19 so we are excited to recognize them through the Outstanding Nurse Awards,” said McDonald’s Owner/Operator Phil Stocker.