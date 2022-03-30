KEVIN STILLEY – WARD I

Tell us a little about yourself –

Kevin Stilley

I have been a resident of Texas County my whole life. I have lived in the City of Houston for almost 23 years with my wife, Angela. We have four adult children, Tyler, Jasmin, Hunter and Parker. I am a Houston High School graduate, class of 1987. I have been on City Council for four years. I have been an electrician for 34 years.

What is the role of a member of the Houston City Council?

The role of a member of City Council is to do what is morally right with the taxpayer money. This sometimes comes with tough decisions that must be made. We must listen to the citizens that elect us and make the best decisions possible with the information we have. I have been told in the past try to do the right thing if you make a mistake always try to fix it, but the wrong thing to do is nothing at all.

What projects would you like the city to pursue in the next two years, five years?

In the next two years I would like to see land purchased for a youth baseball and softball fields. I would like to see plans and construction started for a new recreation center. I believe this will bring revenue into the city and offer many opportunities for our kids. In the next two to five years, I would like to continue work on the city infrastructure, such as updating our city sewer system, expand our city fiber, increase housing within the city and bring potential employers here.

What does city government do well?

We are working to develop building codes, improve our parks and recreation programs, upgrade our police and fire departments. We are learning to make improvements in all areas of the city, we have great city workers that help keep this city running.

Where would you like to see improvement?

I would like to see more transparency between the city government and city council. I feel that sometimes we are not given an accurate picture of what is being done on a day-to-day basis. I would like to see more job growth, recruitment of employers, programs set up to benefit longevity for our city employees, help stop the turnover right we are currently experiencing.

In past surveys of residents, they say jobs is their top priority. What efforts should be undertaken by the city to retain and recruit new employment?

We hear a lot from employers we don’t have the workforce here to offer jobs, I think the issue with the workforce here is we don’t have enough housing in this city or area that would bring families here to live. More housing needs to be built to bring in more people. I am positive that the new incentive plan we have passed for housing incentives will help lure builders to building more in the city limits. The new City of Houston Fiber that is currently being installed will help be a great recruiting tool to the area as high-speed internet is a must for employers today.

The council for many months has discussed updating its grass mowing policy. What do you favor related to grass heights and rights-of-way?

We have had a grass policy in place for many years and there was never an issue with keeping the grass around the city mowed and looking nice. I feel that we do not need a new grass policy. I feel that the City of Houston has an obligation to make it look nice. The citizens of our town are a great group that take pride in our city and will do their part and the city needs to take care of their part.

Anything else?

I love being a citizen of the City of Houston, I have raised my family here and look forward to many years in this community. I have spent countless hours trying to make the best decisions possible and being available to the community for any issues they would want to discuss. I feel volunteering my time for many activities and events in Houston helps me see what areas we need to grow in. We have an amazing community that always is willing to help, but like any community there are things we need to improve on, and I look forward to hearing your concerns whether good or bad. Please consider me for your Alderman for Ward I on April 5, 2022.

DALE DEPLER – WARD I

Dale Depler

Tell us a little about yourself –

Hello my name is Dale Depler, those who get to know myself call me DJ. I am a family man born right here in Missouri. I have lived in Michigan and Kansas but eventually moved back home in 2008. I attended Drury University where I received my Bachelor’s Degree. My wife Jeneifer and I currently reside here in Houston, Mo. We are blessed with four beautiful children and are productive members of our community. We believe in true authentic family values and put God first above all. I have always held the values work first play second in every aspect of my work. I’m dedicated to everything I do, especially to my work.

What is the role of a member of the Houston City Council?

The role of a member of the Houston City Council is to provide a voice for the people in the community through decisions and tasks. As an elected official we provide change and growth not only as individuals but also as a community.

What projects would you like the city to pursue in the next two years, five years?

I would like to pursue growth in our local businesses and provide an area for our adolescent adults to be able to enjoy a safe and entertaining environment. I would also like to establish more growth with the community wellness for example more sidewalk projects and areas for pet lovers. I would also like to pursue more relations between the community and our first responders i.e fire department, medical, 911, and local and county police department with the city hosting community activities.

What does the city government do well?

Those Houston City Council have brought Houston to bright futures and greener pastures. Though I would like to take this community farther. I can achieve this by listening to the people for their concerns, And discussing with them ways that they feel our community could improve, change, or grow.

Where would you like to see improvement?

Allowing more small businesses to thrive in our community, and with larger businesses that would otherwise steer away from our community. I’d like to find a way of bringing their businesses here to Houston.

In past surveys of residents they say jobs are their top priority. What efforts should be undertaken by the city to retain and recruit new employment?

In order to bring in more jobs to our community you need the people. I would like us to grow with more residents to attract companies to bring their businesses to Houston.

The council for many months has discussed updating its grass mowing policy. What do you favor related to grass heights and rights-of-way?

I feel if you own your property and are a member of this community it is our duty to uphold the curb appeal. Different people like their lawns looking different ways, so as long as the property can be walked through easily then there should be no issue at hand. However, if the property is overgrown communication is key for resolving the issue. We all hit hard times and shouldn’t be penalized for a small set back.

Anything else?

I live in this community, work in the community, go to church with my family and raise my children in this town. I want to see Houston go beyond where we are now and help our community continue to grow not only as a place to work but also as a place to live and be proud to call home.

DON ROMINES – Ward III

Don Romines

Tell us a little about yourself.

I am a lifelong resident of Houston. After graduating from Houston High School, I joined the Missouri National Guard where I served for seven years, and graduated from the University of Missouri in 1973. Barbara Bridges and I married in 1972 and raised two sons, Frank and Tyler.

I joined Romines Motor Co. in 1967 part-time and then full-time in 1973. I started out washing cars, and ended up as owner/operator until my retirement in 2020.

My service to the city spanned 34 years as alderman of which I served as Mayor Pro-Tem for over 20 years. In 1993 I was elected to the Houston Development Company board and served as treasurer for 20 years. I was an active member of the Houston Jaycees, a volunteer fireman, and a long-time member of Houston Chamber of Commerce. I was also on the chamber board for 10 years and chamber President for one term.

What is the role of a member of the Houston City Council?

City Council members should approve the yearly budget, set policy, oversee expenditures and hire the city administrator and staff. Council members should not micromanage the daily operations. Council members should also listen to the citizens of Houston and the city employees when issues arise, so they can make the changes when needed.

What projects would you like the city to pursue in the next two years, five years?

There are several things that I feel that need to be addressed in the next two to five years. A) Restore the annual hot mix program. In the past year the city applied hot-mix on one block of one street, and one parking lot. Instead of using your tax money that voters approved for hot-mix, the city has diverted the tax money to buying equipment to lay the hot mix in house. The city has great employees in the street department, but do not have the expertise or proper equipment to do the job properly. B) Restore the maintenance of the ditches and right-of-ways. C) Continue to invest in the city’s infrastructure to improve electric, water, wastewater and fiber systems. D) Look for recreational opportunities for area residents.

What does the city do well?

The city of Houston has always enjoyed good streets, low crime, good fire protection, great water quality, up to date wastewater treatment and competitive electric rates. I will work to keep up this tradition and improve them as needed.

Where would you like to see improvement?

The bidding process and transparency needs to improve. I would like to see more money spent in the Houston area when possible. The area businesses are the ones that employ our citizens and pay taxes. Due to the amount of grant money available, the Council needs to be looking forward 20 years to the needs of the city. This could be in the electric, street, water, waste water, fiber, police, fire and recreation departments. With good infrastructure and recreation opportunities, the jobs will come to Houston.

In past surveys of residents, they say jobs are their top priority. What efforts should be undertaken by the city to retain and recruit new employment?

There are many things that must work together to make our job market grow. Competitive utility rates along with affordable housing for industry, businesses and residents. Secondary education along with technical training schools will greatly enhance the job market. For Houston’s job market to grow, the city must support all of these principles.

The council for many months has discussed updating its grass policy. What do you favor related to grass heights and right-of-way?

In 2020 the city quit mowing the right-of-ways and maintaining the ditches. I think that this was a mistake. The ditches and right-of-way are an extension of the city street and need to be maintained by the city when needed. To me this is basic city maintenance. The city of Houston owns the right-of-way in most of Houston and many residents don’t have the equipment to maintain deep ditches. The ditches and walking trails are not being maintained and are becoming unsightly as bottles, cans, leaves and trash are accumulating in the ditches and tall grass.

Currently the city ordinance restricts grass height to 18 inches on lots. I agree with this restriction.

Anything else?

For the past couple years there has been more grant money available helping communities develop. The city of Houston no longer employs an Economic Developer or Grant Writer full time. In my opinion these positions are very important if we are to compete with other communities for jobs.

It has been several years since the city has balanced the budget (even with record revenue) without taking money out of city reserves. This cannot go on forever. The city needs to be run like a business and not spend more than it takes in.

If elected, I will be one of six Council members. I will represent not only Ward III but the entire City of Houston. I will work to the best of my ability to institute the ideas and changes listed above.

Thank you for your time and I would appreciate your vote on April 5th.

JOE HONEYCUTT – WARD III

Joe Honeycutt

Tell us a little about yourself –

I am a long-time resident of Houston, moving here in 1965, my parents and I had a family-owned business for 45 years. Having served as city alderman for 28 years, I feel that my previous experience would be an asset for the city.

What is the role of a member of the Houston City Council?

Houston City Council is responsible to manage and improve services and maintain a watchful eye on the finances of the city, both in expenditures and to maintain available funds for emergencies.

What projects would you like the city to pursue in the next two years, five years?

The plans for the future of the City of Houston should include expanded affordable housing, increased business activity by seeking funds for industrial park expansion. Seeking ideas for a Civic Center, a location and bring the city sports programs (soccer, flag football, baseball, etc.) to a central location.

What does city government do well?

The city has taken great strides to improve High Speed Internet capability, offered other recreation opportunities by additional city parks soon to expand. Managing the new municipal golf course, expanding membership and close to breaking even in operation cost with income the second year.

Where would you like to see improvement?

We must have greater public input, more transparency in city government for easy access to information and to deliver accountability for the citizens of Houston.

In past surveys of residents, they say jobs is their top priority. What efforts should be undertaken by the city to retain and recruit new employment?

Improve available affordable housing, a skilled work force and available training, improve inter-structure to attract businesses expansion.

The council for many months has discussed updating its grass mowing policy. What do you favor related to grass heights and rights-of-way?

This has been discussed at length: It has both pros and cons. I believe that a decision that increases the beauty and safety for the citizens, along with budget input should be the policy. One idea would have the city court offenders doing community service assist with the public grounds department clearing the right of way.

Anything else?

The city alderman position is a vital part of city government, there is no place for hidden agendas or those who want unnecessary change.