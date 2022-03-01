The Texas County Sheriff’s Department and Texas County commissioners will host an informational meeting about the 3/8-cent county law enforcement sales tax proposal at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 11, in the multi-purpose room at the Texas County Justice Center in Houston.

Sheriff Scott Lindsey will present information about the April 5 ballot issue, and he and the commissioners will be available to answer questions.

In addition, members of the sheriff’s department will offer tours of the county jail and office facilities.

All interested persons are encouraged to attend.

For information, call 417-967-4165.