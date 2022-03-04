Missouri’s annual tornado drill will occur at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, the National Weather Service said. It encourages schools, businesses and households to practice as if it were a real tornado.

“This year, in order to avoid confusing the public, we will not be sending out a live tornado warning on NOAA Weather Radio, but rather will send out a message asking people to practice sheltering. Communities are encouraged to sound outdoor warning sirens as part of the drill as in the past,” it said in a press release.

You can find preparedness information for the week here: www.weather.gov/sgf/SevereWeatherPreparednessWeek. Each day features a specific theme or topic.



