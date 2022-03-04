A tornado drill is planned for Tuesday in the state.

Missouri’s annual tornado drill will occur at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, the National Weather Service said. It encourages schools, businesses and households to practice as if it were a real tornado.

“This year, in order to avoid confusing the public, we will not be sending out a live tornado warning on NOAA Weather Radio, but rather will send out a message asking people to practice sheltering. Communities are encouraged to sound outdoor warning sirens as part of the drill as in the past,” it said in a press release.

You can find preparedness information for the week here: www.weather.gov/sgf/SevereWeatherPreparednessWeek. Each day features a specific theme or topic.

