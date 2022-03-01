Highway 181 in Texas County will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews widen the highway and add a turn lane.

This section of roadway is located from Cherry Street to Highway AD in Cabool.

Weather permitting, work will begin 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday, March 7, through Thursday, June 30, with some weekends as necessary.

Traffic will be guided through the work zone by flaggers and channelizers. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling in the area.