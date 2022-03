Sales tax revenue collected by Texas County government was down in February, reports the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Merchants collect three, half-cent sales taxes. Each totaled $96,102 for the month. That’s down $13,485 on each for the month. For the year, collections are nearly unchanged. About $204,293 has been collected on each.

There was a bright spot: Revenue from a “use tax” on out-of-state orders totaled $55,295, which was up $15,352 from the same period a year ago.