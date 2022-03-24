This year’s version of the annual Mountain Grove Softball Tournament will include games in Houston.

Mountain Grove High School athletic director Brandon Rogers said Thursday that only one of two fields would be ready for the six-team event set for Saturday, so the two three-team pools will play games at different locations.

The pool including host Mountain Grove, Ava and Salem will play at Mountain Grove, while the pool including Houston, Liberty and Plato will play at Carter Field in Houston.

Plato will take on Liberty at 10:30 a.m., followed by Houston vs. Liberty at noon and Houston vs. Plato at 1:30.

There will be no championship game.