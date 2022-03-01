The National Weather Service announced there is an elevated fire danger across the area Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday, March 2.
If a fire starts, erratic fire spread will be possible as a result of warm, dry and gusty conditions, it said.
Click here to read our print edition online!
The National Weather Service announced there is an elevated fire danger across the area Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday, March 2.
If a fire starts, erratic fire spread will be possible as a result of warm, dry and gusty conditions, it said.