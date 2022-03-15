Simple Grow will host a grand opening event at its new location on U.S. 63 in Houston from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 25.

The company primarily produces and sells worm castings for gardening purposes. The event will kick off with a ribbon-cutting at 3 p.m., and free custard will be available from Custard by C-Sue.

Attendees can enter to win one ton of worm castings, and specials will be offered on Simple Grow and other gardening products.

Simple Grow’s Houston plant is in the old GAMO Building. Information about the company can be found online.

Look for a feature article about Simple Grow in next week’s issue of the Houston Herald.