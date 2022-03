Breaking news

A motorist stranded by high water on a low-water crossing was rescued late Wednesday afternoon northeast of Summersville, authorities said.

At about 4:15, 911 received a call about a white Jeep Cherokee stuck on the crossing. A passerby and the Summersville Fire Department assisted. There were no injuries.

MoDOT lists several highways in southern Texas County as closed at 6 p.m. Wednesday: Highways U, Y, YY and EE.