The number of influenza cases reported over the last week has declined from the earlier pace, the Texas County Health Department said.

In the last week, there have been 270 cases. The previous week was 250.

Most of the cases are Influenza A (258) and the balance is Influenza B.

Here is a breakdown by age:

Newborn (14), 2-4 (33), 5-14 (90), 15-24 (54), 25-49 (32), 50-64 (19) and 65 and older (28).