One person was injured Sunday in an accident about 10 miles north of Roby, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Bradley D. Whiting, 20, of Devil’s Elbow, was operating a northbound 2020 Jeep Wrangler that swerved to miss a deer, ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a road sign and overturned on its side.

Whiting, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken with moderate injuries by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital.

The vehicle had moderate damage.