The latest technology in pediatric emergency transportation is now available at Texas County Memorial Hospital thanks to a $1,000 grant from Simmons Bank in Houston to purchase the equipment.

Commonly referred to as an emergency child restraint, the device is designed to safely secure pediatrics during emergency medical services (EMS) transport in an ambulance. Since it’s not acceptable for a pediatric patient to be transported unrestrained on a cot, the emergency child restraint provides a solution.

Bill Bridges, EMS director at TCMH, describes the emergency child restraint as “the safest and most secure” way to transfer pediatric patients under the age of one.

“In 2021, TCMH transported 32 infants under the age of one,” Bridges said. “The new restraints will be the ideal transformation from the prior use of family car seats to transport the child.”

“We are always looking for ways to contribute to the betterment of our community,” said Simmons Bank branch president James Huff. “One way we have identified is to support our local rural hospital as they impact so many lives within our community and surrounding areas.”

“We are truly grateful to Simmons Bank for supporting the hospital and providing the funds to purchase the restraints for all of our ambulances,” said Jeff Gettys, TCMH Healthcare Foundation director. “Their incredible support ensures safe transportation for all our pediatric patients and is truly a game changer.”