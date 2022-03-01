Piney River Brewing Company is celebrating 11 years of brewing craft beer in the Ozarks at its brewery in Bucyrus during March.

The “11th Aleiversary” party will be held from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, at the BARn – the brewery and taproom located off Highway ZZ in Bucyrus – and will feature beer releases, live music and food.

The event marks the return of the Aleiversary to its traditional spring date, near the time the brewery opened the BARn taproom in March 2011. The 9th Aleiversary was cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic and last year’s 10th Aleiversary took place in July.

“This year has already been more like years prior to the pandemic, and we are really looking forward to celebrating spring and our anniversary here on the farm,” said Joleen Senter Durham, co-founder and co-owner of Piney River Brewing.

The 11th Aleiversary will feature musical groups The Shortleaf Band and Drifters Mile, which both have ties to the historical music of the Ozarks. The Shortleaf Band, featuring fiddler Mike Fraser, specializes in music rooted in Celtic and old-time traditions. Drifters Mile is a five-member band from Southwest Missouri that plays a variety of roots and Americana music, original songs and covers.

Piney River Brewing owners Brian and Joleen Durham will host the ’11th Aleiversary’ on March 26.

Tinga Tacos of Springfield will have its trailer on site to provide food for the event, specializing in a variety of items made from scratch, including unique street tacos, nachos and sides prepared with fresh ingredients.

The BARn taproom at Piney River Brewing will feature an extensive list of year-round beers during the Aleiversary festivities, and some limited-release beers, too. Andy’s Root Beer, a non-alcoholic beverage, will be available for kids and designated drivers.

“The Aleiversary is always a great time to enjoy a variety of beers, some of which are not easy to find outside of Bucyrus,” said Brian Durham, head brewer at Piney River Brewing.

Mule Team IPA, an imperial-style India Pale Ale, will make a return to the brewery taps. This batch of Mule Team primarily features “Nelson Sauvin,” a New Zealand-grown hop that throws white grape and passion fruit flavor and aroma. The hop is used in Mule Team to maximize the flavor and aroma with very little bitterness.

A new batch of Missouri Waltz with Raspberries, a mixed fermentation-style beer, will be tapped. Ozarkian Rhapsody Bohemian-style pilsner featuring German Saaz hops, and Crankbait Cream Ale, a pre-prohibition-style cream also will also be on tap. The 2022 Raise A Ruckus Imperial Stout will still be available on tap.

“Joleen and I are excited to raise a pint with everyone that makes the trip to Bucyrus on March 26th,” Brian Durham said. “It’s a privilege to celebrate independent craft beer made right here in the Ozarks.”

The special release beers will be available beginning on the Friday afternoon before the Aleiversary when the tap room opens that weekend.

“Saturday’s party can be a little too busy for some people, so you’re welcome to visit us on Friday evening or Sunday afternoon to enjoy a pint in the tap room or to purchase the limited release beers to take home,” Joleen Durham said.

All ages are welcome at the 11th Aleiversary, and everyone will be asked to show identification prior to entry. Leashed pets are also welcome.

Weather permitting, most of Saturday’s activities will take place outside.

Piney River Brewing is located on Durhams’ 160-acre farm. The tap room and a portion of brewing operations are located in a restored 75-year old barn. The Durhams founded the brewery in 2010 with a 10-gallon brewing system, and brew today in a modern 12,000 square foot barn with a 15-barrel brewhouse.

Piney River Brewing has distribution in Missouri across the south, central and Kansas City areas, and also in Arkansas.

Additional information about Piney River Brewing and the 11th Aleiversary can be found online at www.pineyriverbrewing.com.