The following are excerpts reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•An officer responded at about 7:35 p.m. March 2 regarding a report of shoplifting at Dollar General store on U.S. 63.

After investigation, two women were taken to the Texas County Jail and received citations.

Heidi Jurey, 53, of 16525 Forrest Drive in Houston, was issued citations for stealing under $750 and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tina Dow, 53, of 16464 Forrest Drive in Houston, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

•Kenneth Moore, 40, of 6261 Highway Z at Hartville, was issued citations for driving with a suspended license, failure to register a vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop on U.S. 63 at about 4:30 p.m. Feb. 27.

•On Feb. 9, an officer investigated a report of theft at a Second Street residence.

A 54-year-old woman there told the officer four items of jewelry, some coins and five packs of cigarettes had been swiped, with a total value of $765.

The woman named a suspect, indicating she had invited him over for dinner after he had helped her clean up her yard following bad weather.

•Elizabeth S. Barnes, 32, of 777 W. Highway 17, Apt. 7, in Houston, was arrested on March 4 for having an active Texas County warrant for felony charges of unlawfully receiving public assistance – EBT card (second offense) and stealing $750 or more.

An officer made the arrest after being dispatched to the Division of Family Services office regarding a woman who wanted to report an assault. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the woman, Barnes, and a computer check revealed the warrant.

She was taken to the Texas County Jail with a bond set at $10,000.