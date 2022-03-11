Here are postponements, cancellations reported as part of a predicted snow storm:

•Licking Schools will not be in session on Friday.

•The Plato School District will be closed Friday, as well as daycare.

•There will be no school at Houston on Friday. It will be the first AMI (alternative methods of instruction) day for students.

•Due to forecasted inclement weather and hazardous road conditions, there will be a three-hour delayed reporting for Friday, March 11, on Fort Leonard Wood for non-mission essential personnel — as previously identified by supervisors. For example, personnel who normally report at 7:30 a.m., should now report at 10:30 a.m.; those who normally report at 8 a.m., will report at 11 a.m.

•Due to the threat of inclement weather, the annual Mayor Don Tottingham 5K Run/Walk will be held Sunday (not Saturday as planned). Registration is at 1 p.m. at the Texas County Justice Center. The event begins at 2 p.m.