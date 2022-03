Texas County’s unemployment rate stood at 4.7 percent in January, reports the Missouri Department of Economic Development. That’s up 1.5 percentage point from the previous month.

Area counties and their unemployment rates are: Howell (4.3), Douglas (4.2), Wright (3.9), Laclede (4.1), Pulaski (4.5), Phelps (3.8), Dent (4.4) and Shannon (5.9).