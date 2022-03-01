Revenue from sales taxes collected by Houston merchants showed increases in the January report, according to Missouri Department of Revenue.

Revenue from a one-cent sales tax totaled $78,726, up $4,294 from the same period a year ago. Another one-cent sales tax for police, parks and fire netted $74,061. That was increase of $2,940 from January 2021.

Two quarter-cent sales for capital improvements and transportation totaled $18,521 each. That was up $645 from a year ago on each.

Revenue from a “use tax” on out-of-state orders returned $9,106. That was down $16,731 from the year ago period.