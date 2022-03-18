A Roby fire truck responding to a Licking-area fire was involved in an accident early Thursday evening, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. One person was injured.

Tpr. Marty Wiseman of the patrol said an eastbound 1991 Grumman fire truck driven by Jeffrey L. Reed, 47, of Plato, ran off the right side of Highway 32 about two miles east of Success, struck a driveway and then returned to the road.

The driver was taken by ambulance to General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital with minor injuries. The truck had moderate damage and was taken by a Plato wreck service.