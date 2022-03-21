The Houston board of education is seeking proposals from architectural and engineering firms as it charts a plan to make facility improvements.

The bids — which are due this week — are sought as it ponders several projects:

•New facilities as part of a Phase 2 bond issue — which would join the middle school and new gymnasium that was completed last fall. Dr. Allen Moss said it may be a few years before voters see any issue.

•Work at the Piney River Technical Center that is situated between Spruce and Walnut streets in Houston. Career and technical education classes are offered there. The board is seeking roof repairs for about 2,400 square foot over a portion of the building. Bids are due April 6.

•Houston Middle School renovations. New windows are being installed now. Work at the fine arts building also is being studied.

•Work at a commercial building at First and Steffens streets.

•Guidance pertaining to a metal storage building, bus barn and vocational building.

Also on the board’s capital improvement’s list is improvements for the track at Tiger Stadium. The district hopes to capture grant funding for replacement of the deteriorated track that would have expanded lanes. Some utility line relocation also is required.