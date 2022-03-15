Members of the Houston board of education recognized students, made personnel decisions and made a decision on adding another sports activity last week.

Among items tackled:

•Dr. Justin Copley, high school principal, recognized coach Justin Brown and cross-country members, Hunter McKinney, Kristen Ely, Ally Benoist and Summer Bittle for their state performance in the fall.

•Middle School Student of the Month nominee, Karen Macon, was recognized by the board. The characteristic the middle school recognized was kindness and empathy.

•The board heard test results of radio coverage as the district explores a new radio system for the district and school bus drivers. A tower location at the Houston Industrial Park off West Highway 17 was selected.

•Athletic director Brent Hall spoke about the possibility of adding soccer as a sport. After several weeks of consideration, the board consensus is not to add it at this time.

•Following a review of tuition costs, the district will raise its fee from $4,750 to $5,000 for the 2022-’23 school year for out-of-district students. Career technical education tuition will remain unchanged at $1,950.

•Dr. Allen Moss, superintendent, thanked the seven-member board for its service to the district and community as part of School Board Recognition Week.

The board also handled personnel matters.