First responders were called at about 3 p.m. for a serious accident on South Highway 17 at Summersville, authorities said.
The Summersville Fire Department, EMS and Missouri State Highway Patrol were called to the single-vehicle crash.
Click here to read our print edition online!
First responders were called at about 3 p.m. for a serious accident on South Highway 17 at Summersville, authorities said.
The Summersville Fire Department, EMS and Missouri State Highway Patrol were called to the single-vehicle crash.