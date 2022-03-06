This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Severe thunderstorms are expected beginning Sunday evening with all modes of severe weather possible, the National Weather Service said early Sunday.

The primary threats will be damaging wind gusts, a few tornadoes, and large hail to a lesser extent.

The potential bad weather is expected south of the Interstate 44 corridor. Some heavy rain is possible, with localized flooding of low water crossings and creeks also possible, the National Weather Service said.

Here is its briefing released Sunday morning: