Property on South U.S. 63 in Houston is under new ownership.

In a transaction completed last month, new owner Dustin “Opie” Pelaquin acquired a commercial development that includes several tenants, including Ozark Action Inc. and West Plains Bank. Opie’s Enterprises LLC bought the property from Tadd and Dana McCloud. The deal also includes 24 storage units that are situated west of the development.

Pelaquin said he’s made improvements to the parking lot and hopes to pave it by year’s end.

There are about two additional acres as part of the transaction, and he is studying the possibility of housing.