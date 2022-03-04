State Auditor Nicole Galloway on Thursday announced that her office has begun a regularly scheduled audit of Texas County. The most recent audit of Texas County was completed in November 2017 and gave the county an overall performance rating of “poor,” the lowest possible, she said.

“My office will conduct an independent review of government operations in Texas County to ensure that taxpayer resources are used effectively and appropriately,” Galloway said. “Anyone with information that would be helpful to this audit is encouraged to contact my office through the Whistleblower Hotline.”

Individuals who would like to provide information for consideration in this or any audit may contact the State Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by calling 800-347-8597. Concerns may also be submitted anonymously online at auditor.mo.gov/hotline.