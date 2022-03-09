Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently awarded Success R-VI Elementary School a $2,000 grant to support youth literacy initiatives. This local grant award is part of more than $3 million in grants awarded this fall to nearly 760 nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools across the 46 states that Dollar General serves.

“We are extremely grateful for this generous grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. These funds will greatly enhance the materials available to our staff and will support the needs of our students. The Success School Library is available to all students and staff of the school. This grant money will be used to purchase a new computer system for the library, as well as many new books to use in our literacy and education programs,” said Stephanie McKinney, Success School superintendent.

Success Elementary offers several programs to assist students in reaching their reading goals. One of these services is the Title-I reading program which provides reading and math instruction and support services for eligible students. Success Elementary School also offers a Special Education program which helps students attain their Individualized Education Program (IEP) literacy goals.

The Success School Library contains materials and resources for teachers to utilize which enables educators to diversify lessons to best fit the needs of each individual student. The school library also has books on a wide variety of topics available for students to check-out and read.

The books and resources vary from beginning readers to young adult novels. Students also have access to nonfiction books which cover high-interest topics such as history, science, biographies and how-to manuals.

The books available in the library encourage a strong love of reading and enhance the reading experiences of each student. Success Elementary School recognizes the importance of literacy, as the ability to read and comprehend written text affects all subjects studied in school, and all aspects of the lives of our students and their parents.

“The Dollar General Literacy Foundation has been proud to invest in literacy and education programs in the communities we call home for nearly 30 years,” said Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and vice president of corporate social responsibility at Dollar General. “As the educational landscape continues to shift, our hope is that these funds will help increase access and resources for students, educators and communities dedicated to reading and learning.”



